"Fitrat nahi badalti": Karan Johar shares cryptic post on face surgeries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Monday shared a cryptic post on makeup surgeries such as botox and fillers.

He took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti Make up laga lo Umar hai ghat thi Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya Naak badalne se gand itar nah banti Going under the knife se exterior Badal bhi jaaye Lekin meri jaan Fitrat nahi badalti."

Recently, Karan shared a short clip to announce the title of the film 'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. It was in July 2023 when the stars wrapped the film's shoot.

The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he has an impressive lineup of projects.

As a producer, he is basking in the success of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui.

Also, 'Yodha' is currently running in theatres and performing well at the box office. It stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

