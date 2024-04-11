'Five Nights at Freddy's' sequel slated for fall 2025

Washington [US], April 11 : Is it time for six nights at Freddy's? A sequel to the horror hit 'Five Nights at Freddy's' is in the works, Universal revealed at CinemaCon Wednesday.

The first film was a surprise sensation that weathered poor reviews and a day-and-date release on Peacock to land Blumhouse's top opening of all time with USD 78 million, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The feature from director Emma Tammi was based on the video game and counted creator Scott Cawthon as its screenwriter. It centered on a security guard played by Josh Hutcherson, who took a job at a pizzeria with murderous animatronic animals.

Tammi previously told The Hollywood Reporter of a potential sequel, "We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up."

The Five Nights sequel comes as both video game movies and TV shows are having a moment, with titles such as 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' films performing strongly at the box office, and TV shows like The Last of Us and Fallout earning critical acclaim.

Blumhouse has been a steady fixture at CinemaCon this week and was part of Lionsgate's presentation earlier in the day, where the studio revealed Blumhouse would make a new Blair Witch Project and also help reimagine other titles in the Lionsgate library, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans of the franchise are already buzzing with excitement, eager to dive back into the eerie world of Freddy's and uncover the mysteries that still linger. With the sequel set to arrive in the fall of 2025, audiences can expect even more thrills, chills, and animatronic mayhem as they return to the haunted halls of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

