FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf settle sexual battery lawsuit

Los Angeles [US], July 22 : Musician FKA Twigs has reached a settlement with former boyfriend Shia LaBeouf over her lawsuit for sexual battery.

Twigs had sued LaBeouf in 2020 for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, as per Variety.

On Monday, Twigs asked the court to dismiss all claims against LaBeouf with prejudice, meaning she can't refile the claims in the future.

"Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court," the musician's lawyer Bryan Freedman and the actor's lawyer Shawn Holley said in a statement issued on behalf of their clients. "While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future."

The two began dating after Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, was cast in LaBeouf's semi-autobiographical 2019 film, "Honey Boy." Over the course of their relationship, she accused him of choking her and knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease. She also detailed an alleged incident in which LaBeouf threatened to crash the car he was driving while Twigs was in the passenger seat and then physically attacked her when they stopped at a gas station, as per Variety.

LaBeouf had denied all wrongdoing. At the time the suit was filed, LaBeouf said many of the claims were "not true" but told the New York Times, "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor