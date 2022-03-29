Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested for yelling obscenities at a Hawaii bar

Actor Ezra Miller, who portrayed The Flash in DC's Justice League, was arrested recently on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hawaii's Hilo. The incident took place on the intervening night of March 27-28.As per the Hawaii Police Department statement, Ezra yelled obscenities and also lunged at a person playing darts. He was later released on a bail of $500 ( ₹37,978 approximately). The statement read, "Shortly after midnight on Monday, March 28, 2022, a 29-year-old man visiting from Vermont was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo.

"It added, "On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 pm, South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. "The actor first appeared as Barry Allen/The Flash in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He has since featured as the DC superhero in films such as Suicide Squad and Justice League. Miller will headline his first solo outing as ‘the fastest man alive’ in The Flash, scheduled to be released in 2023. This year, the actor will reprise his role of the wizard Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is slated release on April 15, 2022.

