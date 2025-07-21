Flashback Monday: A look at Naseeruddin Shah's vintage picture with Ratna Pathak Shah shared by their son Vivaan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : As it was veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's 75th birthday on July 20, his son Vivaan Shah took to Instagram and penned a note, expressing his gratitude to him.

"Happyyy Happyy 75th Birthdayyy to my hero, my best friend, my teacher, my greatest inspiration and source of divine illumination! Love you Baba Can't express in words how much you mean to me @naseeruddin49," Vivaan posted.

Vivaan also shared a priceless vintage picture of Naseeruddin and his wife Ratna Pathak Shah. Seems like this picture is from the initial years of their dating life.

Have a look at the picture

Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah tied the knot in 1982. They have two sons Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah, both actors. Naseer was previously married to Manara Sikri. He has a daughter, actor Heeba Shah, from his first marriage.

On his 75th birthday, Naseeruddin also garnered a heartfelt wish from actor Randeep Hooda.

"Happy 75th Naseer bhai...may God keep you healthy, happy, and blessed...so grateful for your love, teachings and blessings," he posted on Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naseeruddin Shah will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.

As per a press note, the project will go on floors in August 2025 and hit the theatres on Baisakhi 2026.A.R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil have also come on board to enhance the film's musical aspect in collaboration with Imtiaz Ali.

