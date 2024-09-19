Florence Pugh feels internet can be a mean place

Los Angeles, Sep 19 Hollywood star Florence Pugh feels that the internet can be "a very mean place".

"It’s so hard. (The internet’s) a very mean place. It’s really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight. It never feels good. The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn’t the real me," Pugh told the October issue of British Vogue magazine.

Asked if she's always been body confident, the actress replied: "I don’t think it’s confidence in hoping people like me. I think it’s just, like, I don’t want to be anyone else."

Pugh feels she's actually overcome a lot of her own insecurities in recent years.

Speaking about shooting magazine covers, the actress shared: "I’m not a model. It’s portraying a completely different version of myself that I don’t necessarily believe in. You have to believe that you deserve to be in those pages being beautiful.

"But now I know what I want to show. I know who I want to show. I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There’s no insecurities about what I am anymore."

The “Black Widow” actress had shaved her head ahead of the Met Gala in 2023, and she feels that the move reflected her personal evolution, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I was going through so many (aesthetic) iterations when I was also going through life decisions. I was like, ‘Cool, well I don’t look like me. I’m changed. I’m changing.’ Looking back on that summer, I was growing into a new thing."

