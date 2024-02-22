Florence Pugh: Got to hang out with Christopher Walken for two weeks on ‘Dune 2’ set

Los Angeles, Feb 22 Actress Florence Pugh, who will be seen in award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’, is over the moon spending time with Academy Award-winner Christopher Walken on set.

Sharing her excitement about joining the ‘Dune’ world, Pugh said: "It was quite possibly the most thrilling welcome to a world I think I have ever experienced, and probably ever will experience. I'd always wondered if they’d ever make those huge epics again, and then ‘Dune’ came out and it truly was an epic. Joining it has been huge, and being able to walk onto the sets and being able to be a part of Denis Villeneuve’s imagination is quite an experience.”

“If Denis told me I could be Spear Carrier #3, I’d have said yes, just to experience the entire beast of this movie. Joining the cast as epic as this is always something that you want to get involved with."

Pugh had the best first day of filming for this.

She said: "My first three days of shooting were in June in Italy. I had three days with Léa Seydoux and Charlotte Rampling, and it was just the most unbelievable three days ever. It was a completely stress-free set, just acting, all day, all night, for three days with these two mega-women that I have looked up to for such a long time, and they truly are, like, crème de la crème of the women actors.

“One of the peaks of my career is being with them for those three days. And then I got to hang out with Christopher Walken for two weeks! I had to keep on reminding myself that this is not normal, and I shouldn't get used to it!”

“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

‘Dune: Part Two’ is set to release on March 1, 2024 in English and Hindi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor