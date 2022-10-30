Florence Pugh to star in Skarsgard psychological thriller 'The Pack'

Los Angeles, Oct 30 ‘Midsommar star Florence Pugh is all set to headline the psychological thriller ‘The Pack with Swedish actor-director Alexander Skarsgard of ‘Big Little Lies fame directing and co-starring in the film.

It is being billed as one of the hottest packages at next week's American Film Market.

The cameras are expected to roll in March next year, reports ‘Deadline'. The film follows a group of documentar who brave the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves.

When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work.

According to ‘Deadline', Jennifer Fox will produce the original script written by Rose Gilroy. The project has echoes of Fox-produced thriller 'Nightcrawler'.

Director Skarsgard is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner for 'Big Little Lies'. His credits include ‘The Northmen', in which he starred and produced; ‘The Legend of Tarzan', ‘The Little Drummer Girl' and the upcoming ‘Lee', opposite Kate Winslet.

He is also set to reprise his Emmy-nominated role in ‘Succession' in the fourth season of the series.

Florence Pugh, who was in the news during the Venice Film Festival because of her feud with 'Don't Worry Darling' co-stars Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, also has ‘Dune: Part Two' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor