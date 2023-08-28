Florence Welch undergoes emergency surgery, deets inside

Los Angeles [US], August 28 : Singer Florence Welch recently cancelled her music shows as she underwent life-saving surgery.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday, Welch explained that she didn’t “really feel strong enough” to tell fans about her medical condition that led to the past few Florence + the Machine shows being cancelled, including performances at the Zurich Openair and Rock en Seine festivals, Variety reported.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows,” she wrote. “My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.”

Welch also shared that she is al set to perform on stage on September 1 and 2 in Spain.

"Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions," Welch concluded her post. "But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now."

In November 2022, Florence + the Machine postponed its “Dance Fever” tour while on its U.K. leg after its matriarch, Welch, announced she had broken her foot.

“I’m sorry to say that after an X-ray I was dancing on a broken foot last night,” Welch wrote in a statement posted to her social pages. “It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And [I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

