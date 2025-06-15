'Flowers Bloom,' a heartfelt collection of life-affirming stories by Dr Krishna Saksena launched in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Esteemed author and academic Dr Krishna Saksena unveiled her latest book titled 'Flowers Bloom' at a special event in the national capital today.

The book was formally launched by renowned medical professional and Padma Shri awardee, Dr Kalyan Banerjee, in the presence of literary and academic dignitaries.

'Flowers Bloom' is a curated collection of short stories, deeply rooted in Indian ethos, cultural values, and spiritual insight.

Written in a lucid and accessible style, the stories offer thoughtful reflections on life, character, and human conscience.

Through simple yet poignant narratives, the book seeks to inspire readers to rediscover virtues such as empathy, humility, and compassion.

Speaking at the event, Dr Saksena emphasised the transformative power of storytelling.

"Stories have the ability to touch hearts where mere instruction fails. Even the Vedas use stories to impart wisdom. If this book helps someone pause, reflect, and live with a little more kindness, I will consider my work worthwhile," she said.

Dr Banerjee, who unveiled the book, praised the work as timeless.

"Dr Saksena's stories are rich with emotional depth and human connection. They transcend age and context, offering lessons that are universally relevant. Her characters are relatable, and each story quietly encourages introspection," he said in a press statement.

The title 'Flowers Bloom' symbolises both beauty and selflessness, echoing the book's core message. Just as flowers spread fragrance without expectation, the stories aim to offer quiet wisdom and comfort to readers from all walks of life.

Dr Krishna Saksena, a pioneer in Indian academia, was the first woman in Uttar Pradesh to earn a PhD in 1955.

A former professor at Delhi University, she has authored several acclaimed books, including 'The Gita As I Understand', 'Take a U Turn', and 'Tales My Wrinkles Tell.'

Her literary contributions are widely admired for their simplicity, emotional clarity, and spiritual resonance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor