FM Nirmala Sitharaman dons off-white saree for her 7th consecutive budget presentation

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opted for an off-white checkered handloom saree with a contrasting purple and pink-hued blouse for the presentation of the first Budget on Tuesday of the third term of the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi.

A while ago, before heading to the parliament to present her seventh consecutive Union Budget, Sitharaman posed for photo-ops with the traditional 'bahi khata,' a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth embossed with the gold-coloured national emblem.

The elegant saree is adorned with a beautiful golden and purple border.

Notably, the off-white colour of her saree is associated with purity, harmony, and new beginnings in Indian culture. The addition of purple colour elevated the handloom saree.

Sitharaman has stuck to Indian textiles and craftsmanship as seen in her sartorial choices while presenting the union budgets since 2019. Ranging from silk to beautiful handloom, the range of textiles reinforces her staunch support for Indian textiles and has become a rather unusual aspect of the budget that some people look forward to every year.

For the previous six budget presentations as well, the Finance Minister donned traditional sarees, highlighting her appreciation for Indian textiles and crafts.

Here's a look at how Sitharaman promoted Indian handloom sarees in the past budget sessions

February 2024

In February 2024, when she presented the interim budget, Sitharaman chose to wear a blue-colored tussar silk saree adorned with kantha handiwork, which she paired with a golden-hued blouse. Tussar silk is renowned for its distinctive texture and golden lustre. The coarse texture of Tussar silk distinguishes it and gives it a particular character.

2023

For the presentation of Union Budget in 2023, Sitharaman donned a red and black temple border saree with Kasuti threadwork all over.

2022

In 2022, on Budget Day, Sitharaman sported a rust brown Bomkai saree with off-white border detailing that spread throughout the sides. The rusty brown tone of her saree was a combination of two colors, brown and red. While the brown colour is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety, red signifies warmth, love and power.

2021

Sitharaman wore a red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with ikat patterns around the pallu and a green border. Pochampally ikat is traditionally made in Bhoodan Pochampally, in Telangana, and is popularly known as the 'silk city of India'.

2020

In 2020, Sitharaman opted for a bright yellow-gold silk saree. The yellow colour holds a valuable significance. It is believed to be a sacred colour which stands for prosperity.

2019

For her first Budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman chose to wear a simple pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border. This year she replaced the leather briefcase which was in use for decades to carry Budget documents with a traditional bahi-khata wrapped in a red cloth.

Sitharaman's sartorial choices have always displayed an array of handloom pieces from across the country.

