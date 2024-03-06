Folk singer found dead in mysterious circumstances in Varanasi

Varanasi, March 6 Popular Birha (folk) singer Aanchal Patel a.k.a. Anchal Raghwani, 22, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a flat located in Tarna of Shivpur police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district, said officials on Wednesday.

The singer's brother, Vikas, who reached the spot after receiving information about the incident on Tuesday, has accused her husband and a woman of murder.

Vikas has filed a complaint against Aanchal's husband and a woman at Shivpur police station. The police have taken Aanchal's body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Shivpur police officials said that Aanchal's husband and the woman have been detained and were being interrogated. The police said further action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes.

Birha singer Aanchal, who originally lived with her family in Dhelwariya (Jaitpura) area in Varanasi, was living with her husband Deepak and some other people in a flat located in the Tarna area for the past two months.

According to family members, they got a call on Tuesday saying that Aanchal had died. Aanchal had married Deepak three years ago. The flat where Aanchal lived was also frequented by outsiders. Her family members said that Deepak also used to torture her. Anchal's family members said that she was mentally disturbed after marriage.

A Birha singer Anchal had made her own identity at a young age in the Purvanchal region.

More details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor