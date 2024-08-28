Folk singer Malini Awasthi hails UP government's efforts to promote classical music

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28 : Popular folk singer Malini Awasthi praised the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth for taking a keen interest in promoting classical and folk forms of music.

Before performing at Kajri Utsav in Azamgarh on Wednesday, Malini told ANI, "It is an honour to be invited to the Kajri Utsav and perform here. Also, it's happening in Hariharpur. I feel nostalgic as I have learned music from the gurus of Hariharpur. Also, I laud the UP government and Yogi Adityanathji for always putting their best efforts into promoting classical music across the state."

Malini Awasthi is a recipient of the Padma Shri Award. She has lent her voice to films like Durgamati (2020), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Agent Vinod (2012).

Malini has also sung the title track of TV serial Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala.

