Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different drugs in his system at the time of his death: Colombian officials

A toxicology report of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, has shown that the musician had multiple types of substances in his system at the time of his death.

As per E! News, the Colombian Attorney General's Office did not declare the cause of his death.

"In the urine toxicological test performed on Taylor Hawkins' body, 10 types of substances were preliminarily found, including: THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids," the government organization said in a statement on Twitter.

The statement continued to say that the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences continues the medical inquiry to "achieve total clarification of the facts that led to the death" of the musician and that "the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation will continue the investigation and will report the results obtained within the framework thereof in a timely manner."

Colombian authorities have opened an investigation into the death of Hawkins.

The legendary rock band announced in a statement on Saturday that the 50-year-old musician had died, without giving a cause. He was staying in a hotel in Chapinero, a locality of the Colombian capital of Bogota before he passed away that day.

Following Hawkins' death, Foo Fighters, led by frontman Dave Grohl, cancelled their scheduled performance at the Estereo Picnic festival near Bogota. In addition, festival organizers also said the group was cancelling the rest of its South American tour.

Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, as well as their three children, Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.

( With inputs from ANI )

