"Food is probably the biggest faith": Sanjeev Kapoor

New Delhi [India], August 4 : Celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor underscored the profound connection between faith and food during the launch event for 'The Promised Land: A Visual Anatomy of Human Faith,' authored by 14-year-old Aashvi Agarwal.

Speaking with ANI, Kapoor elaborated on the theme, "Food is one of the ways to express. So expression is not like holding hands, praying, or chanting. Food is probably the biggest faith that we survive on. It's a survival faith. Mother prepares food at home and everyone enjoys it without question. We eat blindly whatever is prepared at home and from generation to generation the same recipe is followed. So, anybody who wants to be a good cook, somebody who wants to learn how to cook, so first 'unko vishwas hona chahiye'. The power of faith is something that cannot be explained and cannot be calculated, but it's a power that's like no other. So, let's keep celebrating."

The book launch was a notable occasion, highlighting the rich intersection of faith and photography. Aashvi Agarwal, under the mentorship of historians Uma Nair and Kounteya Sinha, presented her work, which visually chronicles the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.

Kapoor praised Agarwal's endeavour, noting the historical and enduring significance of her work. "It was a moment in history, though it was topical. So, in some sense, it's dated, but it's timeless. And to be captured by someone that young has a lasting impression not only in her life but it will be passed on at least in her life to the next generation so things like this are inspirational. I can say that Aashvi is blessed and she has blessings not of her parents, but now I will say that of Ram Lalla also," he remarked.

The launch event was attended by prominent figures including Aditi Rao Hydari, Amitabh Kant, Mary Kom, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Muzaffar Ali. The gathering also featured insightful discussions about the book's themes and an engaging reading session by the young author.

