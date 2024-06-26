For Aadesh Chaudhary working on music videos is therapeutic 'when I am not acting in TV show'

Mumbai, June 26 Actor Aadesh Chaudhary is looking for an interesting role to make a comeback on the television, till then he is happy working in music videos.

The ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’ actor shared: “I do miss working on television, but I've been focused on OTT platforms and films. However, if I find a role on television that I really like, I would definitely do it.”

“Choosing roles for television is tricky, and you have to be very careful. I haven't felt a strong pull towards any particular TV role yet, but the day I find a role that my heart says I should do, I'll pick up TV again,” said Aadesh.

Aadesh’s latest music video is ‘Love Zalay Tuzavari’ which features him and Pragati Chauhan.

Sharing his views about the music video genre, Aadesh said: “Working in a music video is a very different experience. If you watch the song, you'll notice that expression-wise, it's very different and has a distinct character. You have to convey a lot in a short amount of time, which is challenging but enjoyable. There are no dialogues, so you have to be very expressive.”

“So far, I've done 5-6 music videos. Recently, one of my songs was released titled ‘Thoda Sa Badnaam’. Earlier, I did a music video with Hans Raj Hans. When I am not acting in a show; working in music videos is therapeutic,” said Aadesh, who last worked in the show ‘Maitree’.

On being asked about his specific genre of roles, the ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor said: ”One of the roles which is closest to my heart was from my show ‘Lagi Tujhse Lagan’. It was a gangster role, but also involved a lot of love and had a deep emotional journey with many layers. I enjoy roles like that.”

“If I get a chance, I would love to do something like a ‘Lagi Tujhse Lagan’ part 2. I'm always on the lookout for performance-oriented roles where I can show depth, work hard, and bring out different layers of the character,” he added.

Aadesh is also known for his work in shows like ‘Laal Ishq’, ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, ‘Desh Ki Beti Nandini’, ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’, ‘Doli Armaano Ki’, and ‘Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai’, among others.

