For Abhinav Sharma, showing Lucknow in a genuine light was quite a task on 'Namacool'

Mumbai, June 12 Actor Abhinav Sharma, who plays Mayank in the bromance dramedy series 'Namacool', opened up on the shooting of the show, saying that portraying Lucknow in a genuine light was quite a task.

The 'Campus Diaries' fame Abhinav said in a statement: "Portraying Lucknow in a genuine light was quite a task. We didn't want to fall into any stereotypes, but we also aimed for a relatable approach."

"Our goal was to strike a balance-- to keep it real without hurting anyone's feelings. It was a challenge, but we were determined to represent the city as authentically as possible," he said.

Talking about his camaraderie with his on-screen best friend Aaron Koul, who portrays Piyush, Abhinav said: "My bond with Aaron was effortless from the start. Aaron has this knack for bringing out genuine reactions, both on and off the screen."

"He's such a spirited individual, it’s fun spending time with him. The connection was instant, and with our shared circle of friends from Delhi, working together felt like a natural progression after we first met," he added.

The show is set in the bustling city of Lucknow and also features Hina Khan, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik, and Aadil Khan in pivotal roles.

'Namacool' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

