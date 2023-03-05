For Apeksha Porwal, 'Undekhi' has been a turning point in career

By IANS | Published: March 5, 2023 04:03 PM 2023-03-05T16:03:02+5:30 2023-03-05T16:25:08+5:30

Mumbai, March 5 From playing a tribal girl in her debut series 'Undekhi' to playing a woman with ...

For Apeksha Porwal, 'Undekhi' has been a turning point in career | For Apeksha Porwal, 'Undekhi' has been a turning point in career

For Apeksha Porwal, 'Undekhi' has been a turning point in career

Next

Mumbai, March 5 From playing a tribal girl in her debut series 'Undekhi' to playing a woman with homosexual preferences in the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do', actress Apeksha Porwal has given her best. However, she considers her debut series as a turning point in her career.

The former Miss India was last seen in the international English-Arabic show 'Slave Market' and the actress is now busy shooting for the second season.

As the second season of her debut series 'Undekhi' has completed one year, the actress got emotional and expressed her excitement and feelings of nostalgia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : india mumbai Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india Gia india India eu Southwest bay of bengal Ica india