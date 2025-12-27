For Big B, creativity today is shaped by questions, not certainties

Mumbai, Dec 27 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a reflective note on creativity, apprehension and the ever-evolving nature of expression in the modern world, questioning whether progress has truly expanded horizons or quietly narrowed them.

Reflecting on the creative process, Big B wrote about the constant apprehension that follows any artistic work on his blog.

He wrote: “The apprehension continues .. will it won't it .. what if it is rejected and asked to redo or destroy it (sic)..”

The star observed that creativity is frequently shaped by external expectations, even though it is meant to be personal and individual.

‘Creativity be damned, they wish it to be the way they would want the creativity ..creativity is but a personal individual mind (sic).”

The icon also reflected on the presence of the ‘other’ in the lives of creators, calling it a small word that carries an entire world within it.

“A gentle small word, bringing with it an entire World of expressions and interpretations .. some most relevant and perhaps not understandable , but there all the same (sic)..” he shared.

Commenting on the present times, the veteran actor remarked that nothing today seems finite or contained.

“In the World of today .. nothing seems to be finite .. bounded or terminable .. say it and a million options shall spring forth .. almost in unison ..(sic).”

He likened this moment to a window waiting to be opened, allowing fresh air and new frequencies to enter.

“Has the World then expanded since the last time we measured .. or has it shrunk to its limited limitations , giving opportunities of a window that needs to be opened and allowed the frequency of the air in its freshness to bind you in its enveloped portents .. so welcomed and desired .. despite its ulterior motifs (sic) ..”

The actor further noted a shift in the way writers and thinkers approach expression.

“The 'i' that has acted as a deterrent for most writers .. has for long been replaced with the 'whys' .. and that is being bounded by time and place and situation .. which quite inadvertently harbour change (sic)..”

Concluding his thoughts, Bachchan admitted that the answers remain elusive.

“It has remained a mystery and shall ever be so,” he wrote, ending with a series of questions that underline his reflection: “What mystery… why mystery… who in mystery (sic).”

