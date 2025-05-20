"For him, it's not about beating Virat...," says Suniel Shetty on son-in-law KL Rahul's T20 record

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is full of praise for his son-in-law, KL Rahul, after the cricketer achieved a major milestone in T20 cricket.

KL scored 8,000 runs in the format during an impressive century against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 match held on May 18 in Delhi. The achievement also makes the right-hand batter the fastest Indian to surpass Virat Kohli and reach the 8,000-run mark in the shortest game format.

Reacting to this significant milestone, Shetty toldthat KL's only focus is playing for the country, which he considers his "biggest high. " He also mentioned that for KL, it has never been about "beating Kohli" or Rohit Sharma but about doing well for the team.

"The only thing I know about KL Rahul is that he wants to play for the country, come what may. He wants to play all formatswhether it's No. 1, No. 5, No. 8, No. 9, No. 10, or No. 11. He just wants to be a part of Team India, and that's his biggest high," Shetty said.

"He admires Virat a lot. They're very good friends. So, I don't think he would be happy just because he's broken Virat Kohli's record. He'll be happy because he's done well, you know? And knowing him, I can say this. For him, it's not about beating Virat or beating Rohit. It's about doing well and seeing if he can take the team homethat's all that matters," Shetty added.

In 237 matches and 224 innings, KL Rahul has now accumulated 8,081 runs at an average of 42.53. He has scored seven centuries and 68 fifties, with a highest score of 132*. Rahul reached this landmark in 224 innings, making him the third-fastest batter to do so, behind Chris Gayle (213 innings) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (218 innings). He has overtaken Virat Kohli (243 innings) to become the fastest Indian to reach this milestone.

Meanwhile, the actor also opened up about embracing a new phase in his lifebecoming a grandfather. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their baby daughter, Evaarah, in March this year.

Shetty spoke warmly about this new role and said it feels like a blessing. "I think I'm in the most beautiful place in my life right now, probably the happiest. People say you go through the highs, the lows, and the various moods in life, and then eventually, you retire. I think this is what the gift of retirement is. Every phase of life is beautifulschool, teens, college, marriage, children, fatherhood, business, and now grandfatherhood. So, I think I've reached a stage where I'm very happy with everything around me. All I want is for the family to stay together, and that's bliss," Shetty said.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in the film Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath, which also stars Sooraj Pancholi and is set to release on May 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor