For Manasi Joshi Roy, Diwali is to celebrate joy of giving

Mumbai, Oct 20 Actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who essays the role of Lakshmi in the television series ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, has shared the idea of her Diwali celebrations.

The actress believes in the concept of sharing, and the joy of giving.

Talking about the same, she told IANS, “Diwali has always been a festival very close to my heart. I have so many memories attached to it, from making rangolis and preparing mithais to decorating the house, attending parties, playing cards, and performing the pooja at home”.

She further mentioned, “I love the energy Diwali brings, homes lit up, families coming together, and everyone dressed in their festive best. For me, it’s a day to pause, count my blessings, and celebrate the joy of giving. All these little traditions make my Diwali truly special”.

Manasi is known for her versatile performances across television, theatre, and film. She is the daughter of veteran actor Arvind Joshi and is also the sister of actor Sharman Joshi. Manasi grew up surrounded by the world of performance. Her acting career took off in the 1990s with popular television serials like ‘Saaya’, where her sensitive portrayal of Sudha earned her wide recognition. Over the years, she has been part of several acclaimed shows, including ‘Gharwali Uparwali’ and ‘Kkusum’, establishing herself as a familiar face on Indian television.

Manasi’s craft reflects a mix of poise, intelligence, and emotional depth. Beyond television, she has appeared in theatre productions and continues to explore roles that challenge her artistic range. She has often spoken about balancing career and family while remaining passionate about her creative pursuits. With her grounded persona and commitment to quality work, Manasi Joshi Roy remains a respected figure in the Indian entertainment landscape, an artiste who values substance over glamour, and whose performances continue to resonate with audiences who grew up watching her nuanced portrayals.

Meanwhile, ‘Lakshmi Niwas’ is set to air on Zee TV.

