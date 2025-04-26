For Manisha Koirala, going to the gym is about building discipline

Mumbai, April 26 Actress Manisha Koirala shared that going to the gym isn’t just about building muscles, but about nurturing discipline and inner balance. She added that consistency matters more than perfection.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from the gym. In the clip, the actress is seen doing a workout for legs which included the leg press, leg curls, extensions and hip abductions.

Manisha wrote as the caption: “Going to the gym isn’t just about building muscles—it’s about building discipline, clarity, and inner balance. A healthy regimen starts with commitment. Not perfection. Some days it’s a powerful workout.”

She said that other days, it’s just showing up.

“But each time we go, we’re reinforcing the message: I care about my body. I respect my mind,” said the actress.

Talking about the actress, the 54-year-old star made her acting debut with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, and later debuted in Indian cinema with the Hindi drama Saudagar in 1991.

One of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time, Manisha tasted commercial successes in both Bollywood and Kollywood with films including Bombay, Agni Sakshi , Indian, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Kachche Dhaage, Mudhalvan, Company, 1942: A Love Story, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se.. and Lajja.

In the next decade, she garnered praise for her performances in several unconventional and art-house films, such as the survival drama Escape From Taliban, Elektra and I Am.

It was in 2012, when the actress took a break from acting after being diagnosed with last stage ovarian cancer. She returned with the coming-of-age drama Dear Maya in 2017.

She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar last year. The series is about the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Empire.

The show also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor