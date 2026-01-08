For Me, Fitness Should Feel Enjoyable, Not Forced: Simron Upadhyay

For Simron Upadhyay, who is currently seen in Noyantara, fitness is not only about following a strict routine but also a way to connect with her body. She said, "Dance is my best form of workout. It keeps me active, happy, and connected to my body. Apart from that, I mix it up with strength training and movement-based workouts whenever possible. For me, fitness should feel enjoyable, not forced." "My favorite workout is strength training along with dance. I love workouts that make me feel stronger, not just tired," she added.

And she doesn't believe in following a specific diet or nutrition plan either. She said, "Nothing fancy, mostly homemade food. I believe ghar ka khana works best for my body and lifestyle." Simron also stressed the importance of mental fitness along with physical fitness. Sharing some simple practices, she said, "In simple ways, sitting quietly, journaling, or consciously disconnecting from my phone." She added that health is non-negotiable. She said, "Career growth means nothing if your health isn’t supporting you through it."

She feels discipline is very important in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She said, "I love discipline, and I genuinely believe discipline creates freedom. That’s how I maintain consistency in my routine." But her go-to meal is chicken. She said, "I absolutely love biryani; it’s comfort, protein, and happiness all in one." And without any hesitation, she confessed to having cheat days, adding, "Food shouldn’t feel like punishment. Biryani definitely tops the list." Asked how she maintains her energy levels while working long hours, she said, "Sleep, hydration, and eating on time. These basics genuinely make a difference. When these are in place, everything else feels more manageable."

Simron also shared her skincare routine and said that it is minimal and consistent. She revealed, "Cleanse, moisturize, sunscreen—no skipping. Wellness for me also means giving myself rest when needed." Her expectations for 2026 are simple. "Growth with balance. I want to work hard, tell meaningful stories, and grow in sports and media," she said, adding that she wants to do work that creates an impact. She said, "If my work creates impact, everything else follows naturally."

Asked if she had a message for her younger self, she said, "Trust yourself more and stay disciplined. Everything you’re working for will come together with time." A message to others? "Be patient, stay disciplined, trust your journey, and don’t underestimate the power of consistency. Start small, stay disciplined, and don’t wait for motivation. Consistency will always beat intensity," Simron ended.