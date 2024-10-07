For Olivia Munn, figuring out how to use a baby wrap is ‘more difficult than origami'

Mumbai, Oct 7 Actress Olivia Munn is yet to fully master the art of parenting. The actress, 44, recently shared a video on her Instagram as she sought seeking advice from her fellow moms on correctly using a baby wrap so that she can strap her 3-week-old daughter Mei to her chest as she walks around.

"I know I'm doing this wrong, which is why I'm not letting her go", Munn began the video, as she stood in her kitchen wearing a casual white T-shirt and glasses and holding Mei in a patterned wrap, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"But I have wanted to do one of these mom wraps since Malcolm was a baby, but I could never figure it out. It's so difficult", she continued, referring to the couple's 2-year-old son. "If you don't know what this is, it's a big, long cloth that you wrap around and it holds your baby tight to you and you can be hands-free — but I just can't figure it out”.

As per ‘People’, the actress went on to say that "moms who can do this are queens", and that she is still in search of the best tutorial for how to wrap her daughter correctly.

"This is so difficult. It's more difficult than origami", she continued. "It is so crazy. I don't know how to do this. I've watched every YouTube, Instagram, TikTok. And moms will tell you that it's not difficult but it is. It's so hard”. Many fans and fellow moms chimed in with their advice on how to correctly use a wrap for the best "baby-wearing" results.

"Is there a sling/wrap library near you?" one Instagram user wrote.

Another person wrote, “I went to one and the ladies helped me to figure it out and showed me different options. If you struggle with the wrap, you could always use a carrier. You can find ones suitable for newborns and they are very easy to use.I went to a baby store and had them literally tie it on me and then I practised in front of them like 5 times”.

