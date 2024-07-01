For Pooja Sahu, commuting to Naigaon for the shoot of 'Dahej Daasi' is the 'biggest challenge'

Mumbai, July 1 Actress Pooja Sahu, who essays the role of Mandira in the show 'Dahej Daasi' shared how commuting to Naigaon, which is located in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, every day for the shoot poses a challenge for her in the rainy season.

Speaking about the same, Pooja, who is known for her work in 'Thapki Pyar Ki', said: "This is my first show in Naigaon. And it becomes difficult in the rainy season. Otherwise, everything else is great and normal for me. But this travelling part is the biggest challenge. Reaching the set on time has become a real task since the rain started. Whether you come by train or by road, getting here is a challenge in itself."

The show has completed 100 episodes recently.

She said: "It feels very happy to accomplish something like this. Because of these milestones, we tend to feel proud of ourselves, confident in our abilities, and have a sense of achievement. These feelings can contribute positively to our overall well-being."

Pooja credited the actors and their hard work for the success of the show.

She said: "They have this passion to perform their characters to the best of their abilities. I see a lot of dedication in our actors, the kind that comes from a real hunger to do their roles well."

Pooja said that the producers Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat, writers, and the rest of our technical team worked with great heart and commitment.

“When you do something just for the sake of doing it or just for the money, it doesn't turn out as successful. But when you put your heart and soul into your work, aiming to make it the best it can be, the results are truly outstanding. I believe this dedication is the reason for our show's success,” commented Pooja.

For Pooja, every day has been a memorable one because she is always learning new things and improving.

"Every day brings different shades and experiences for me to play with. So, there's no single moment that stands out as the most memorable; every day is memorable in its own way," she said.

The show stars Sayantani Ghosh as Vindhya Devi, and Rajat Verma as Jay.

Produced by Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat under their banner Do Dooni 4 Films, it airs on Nazara TV.

