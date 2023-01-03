For Ranveer Brar, khichdi with Kathiyawadi kadhi is the perfect soul food

New Delhi, Jan 3 Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who will be seen on the panel of judges along with chefs Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, got candid about his relationship with food. He thinks that Indian cuisine has been way "ahead of its times" and that one must have Khichdi and Kathiyawadi Kadhi once in their lifetime.

He said: "I have always batted for regional cuisines and home and street food. It excites me every time to see what new innovations and interpretations I might see on the plate. That's what we have looked for in previous seasons and will look for in this one too. I think this season is extremely focused on contestants' growth and input towards the same. I feel it's a very special season going by the immense talent we have, especially to see the huge jump in their quality post-pandemic. That's what makes it special and exciting."

Talking about a few dishes that according to him are must-try, he said: "I think everyone should definitely taste a good Khichdi, however, it's made in their respective regions. I call Khichdi an emotional 'Nirvana'. For me personally, Khichdi paired with a Kathiawadi style Kadhi is the perfect soul food."

When asked about Indian cuisine and its popularity across the world, he said: "Indian cuisine is one of the most versatile and adaptable and I don't just say this out of bias. Our cuisine has actually been ahead of its times for centuries. The demographic and cultural adaptations of ingredients and flavours are incredible. Our concept of eating local and seasonal is what the world is waking up to now and that's what will continue contributing to true sustainability in the longer run."

While talking about the contestant on the show and how the new season is going to be different, he said: "We have contestants from nearly all parts of India. I wouldn't really want to pick favourites, because there are bad days and good days and it sort of gets you down if your favourite doesn't perform well on a given day. Every challenge brings a new surprise element. That said, there are contestants from all age groups from 19 to 70. I personally do have an affinity towards a septuagenarian, who is a fighter in life and has reached this far. In short, it's going to be a very intriguing season," he concluded.

'MasterChef India' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

