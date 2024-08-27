For Raviraa Bhardwaj 'horse riding & scuba diving' are 'most favorite activities'

Mumbai, Aug 27 Actress Raviraa Bhardwaj has shared how she loves to indulge in a variety of hobbies that brings her joy and relaxation, revealing about her most favorite activities-- horse riding and scuba diving.

Raviraa, who plays the role of Urmila in the show 'Aukaat Se Jyada', said: "In my free time, I love to indulge in a variety of hobbies that bring me joy and relaxation. Painting is something that truly relaxes me; it’s a way to express myself and unwind after a long day. Dancing is another passion of mine--it’s a great way to stay active and connect with music."

The 'Jiyoon Kaise' actress further said: "But my most favorite activities are horse riding and scuba diving. Horse riding gives me an incredible adrenaline rush, the thrill of the ride, and the connection with the animal. On the other hand, scuba diving is like stepping into another world. Being underwater, surrounded by the beauty and mystery of the ocean, always leaves me in awe and makes me feel completely at peace."

She shared that taking out time for herself is crucial for her mental health and well being.

"Me time is essential to me because it’s the key to staying balanced and focused. It relaxes me and recharges my energy, giving me the boost I need to dive back into hustle mode. I have a deep love for traveling and exploring new places-- it’s one of my favorite ways to spend my free time. But when I’m not out discovering new destinations, you’ll likely find me lounging on the couch, enjoying the comfort of home while watching Friends all over again. It’s the perfect way to unwind and reset," she said.

'Aukaat Se Jyada' is streaming on YouTube channel Freshh Mint.

Meanwhile, Raviraa is known for her work in 'Aisa Q', 'Listen 2 Dil', 'Saanwarey', and 'Kantaal'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor