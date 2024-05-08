For Sanjeeda Shaikh, playing Waheeda in 'Heeramandi' was 'challenging but fun'

Mumbai, May 8 Sanjeeda Shaikh, who plays Waheeda in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', shared that it has been challenging but an extremely fun character to play as a performer.

Sanjeeda is one of Bhansali’s most complicated characters -- a tawaif who is betrayed by humans and fate alike, makes peace with life to be part of a larger cause.

Talking about the same, she said: "Waheeda was a pretty challenging character to embody. Sanjay sir has crafted this very complicated but well-rounded character. She has so many layers to her, it’s almost like she exists at odds with her own self most times. It’s hard to explain what’s exactly going on in her head but if you observe closely and if my performance resonates the way I intended, then I think the audience will be able to get a grasp of what she feels like."

"So she’s been challenging but an extremely fun character to play as a performer. It helped that I had Sanjay sir as a guide, and with him around you won’t just give 100 per cent to your character, you’ll have to give 200 per cent in every scene. It made my experience playing her even better," added Sanjeeda.

'Heeramandi' also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series is streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor