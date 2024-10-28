"For someone with no connections...": Anupam Kher opens up about his 40-year career in cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher has had a long and inspiring journey in the film industry that spans over four decades.

The actor, on Monday, took to Instagram to share a note about his experiences and encouraged everyone to dream big.

In his post, Anupam wrote about his challenging time early in his career.

Describing 1984 as a "make or break" year for him, the actor wrote, "1984- was a make or break year for me. Every day was nerve - racking and it tested my character, my patience. I was desperately looking to get work, get recognised, on my own terms.

According to the actor, he relied on his willpower and belief in himself to pursue his dreams, without any connections in the industry.

"For someone with no connections in the industry, all I had was my will power and sheer belief in myself to not give up on my dreams. I never wanted to be known as a fluke actor. Conventionally, I wasn't good looking to be an actor on screen but I wanted people to see me, the human, the passionate artiste through my work on screen. I wanted to make a mark. I had nothing but a chip on my shoulders. I had done a four year course of acting. I was a gold medallist from drama school," he said.

Anupam also added how the role of a grieving father in Saaransh shocked audiences and helped shape his identity as an actor.

"And they were and I thank Mahesh Bhatt for it. He gave me Saaransh, he believed in me when no one else did. He had the vision to cast me as a 65 year- old man grieving and rebelling because he had lost his son. That role shocked the world and showed everyone that I had it in me to tell everyone not to judge my age to deliver a performance that has become a part of my identity. 2024: I'm 69 now playing a 69 year-old angry man," he said.

"In my 40-year journey in cinema, two things have stayed constant...one, I have never stopped experimenting and challenging myself and second, somehow I have always ended up championing the common man. My childhood, my roots, my formative years in this film industry play a huge part in this," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Kher 's film 'Vijay 69' is all set to be released on Netflix on November 8. The heartwarming slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy.

As per the makers, 'Vijay 69' "promises to be a must-watch family entertainer that will inspire audiences of all ages." It follows the remarkable journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon and refusing to let age limit his ambitions.

With its playful spirit and heartfelt message, the film taps into those universal "pick yourself up" moments, blending humour and emotion as it explores the relationships that sustain us.

