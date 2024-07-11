For Swati Sharma, monsoon is all about long drives, eating popcorn & being outdoors

Mumbai, July 11 Actress Swati Sharma has opened up on her admiration for the rainy season, sharing that she loves going for long drives, eating popcorn, and spending time with family during monsoon.

Swati, who is known for her role as Aashi in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ said: “For me, the best thing about the rainy season is that my birthday falls in July. Besides, I simply love the rainy season. Summers are too hot, and winters are too cold—both extremes are hard to bear. But rain is different. No matter my mood, it always cheers me up. Even if it rained all year long, I wouldn't mind.”

Despite her busy schedule shooting for ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’, Swati confessed: "I wish I could enjoy the rain more, but I don’t get much free time due to my shooting schedule for ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa.’ Whenever I do get a day off and it's raining, I make sure to get out of the house. I love going for long drives, eating corn and popcorn, and spending time with my family. I just can't stay indoors during the rainy season—if I do, I might feel down."

Reflecting on what she learns from the beautiful season, Swati added: "The rainy season teaches us to wash away our worries, just as rain cleans everything around us. It reminds us to make our lives pleasant, just like the weather becomes pleasant. Keep positive vibes and eliminate negativity—that's the message I take from the rain."

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' recently witnessed major drama with the entry of Raghav, whose actions created a lot of turmoil in the lives of Aashi and Siddharth. It will be interesting to see how Raghav's actions will affect Aashi and Siddharth.

The show also stars Bharat Ahlawat as Siddharth, Mayank Malik as Raghav, Arzoo Govitrikar as Neelima, and Khyati Keswani as Amrita.

‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

