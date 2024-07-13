For Twinkle Arora 'self-validation is the biggest yes... a big part of my learning process'

Mumbai, July 13 'Udaariyaan' actress Twinkle Arora shared that though she used to seek validation from others, she has now learned the power of self-validation.

Twinkle said: "Seeking validation has been a big part of my learning process. I was a person who needed validation in many places, but over time I have learned and am still learning that self-validation is the biggest yes. One should not be affected if one does not get validation from others. It's easy to say this, but mastering it takes effort, which I'm also trying."

The actress described herself as loving, positively naughty, ambitious, kind, and an over-thinker.

"I'm someone who is fun-loving and just needs the right company," she said.

Twinkle believes that she represents different sides of herself with different people, and she is completely different when she is alone.

“When I'm in a professional environment, I have my own silent, calm, professional attitude. And when I am with my friends, I'm just a time bomb or a laughter box," she said.

The actress said: “When no one is watching, we are just ourselves. There are a few things that one would never do in front of people but would do when alone. For example, I would never eat with a fork and knife at home while sitting alone, but I would definitely eat like that when I'm in a gathering."

Twinkle also spoke about the comfort zone and said that it is important to step out of it for growth.

“There's a saying, ‘Growth comes when you step out of your comfort zone'. I think we change our comfort zone over time. Once we step out of our comfort zone, the new zone we enter eventually becomes our comfort zone. So, we keep changing it. Sometimes it is necessary to stay in your comfort zone for protection, but stepping out of it is also very important for growth,” she added.

