"Forever my star": Maxwell receives a shout-out from wife Vini Raman

Melbourne [Australia], June 2 : Laudatory messages have been pouring in for star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday, marking an end to a 13-year-long career in the 50-over format.

Not only did his fans and members of the cricket fraternity give him a shout-out, but his wife, Vini Raman, also penned an appreciation post for him.

Taking to Instagram, Vini wrote, "An extraordinary ODI career. Forever my (star)."

Maxwell will continue to play T20Is, having decided to drop the ODIs to prioritise preparations for the next 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Big Bash League, and his other global commitments.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said, "Match-winning Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has retired from one-day international cricket to focus on Australia's campaign to win the T20 World Cup next year. Maxwell has made the decision to prioritise his preparation for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Big Bash League and his other global commitments."

In his career, Maxwell made 3,990 runs at an average of 33.81, with the best score of 201*, with four centuries and 23 fifties. His crafty spin also gave him 77 wickets at an average of 47.32, with best bowling figures of 4/40.

The explosive batter and often underestimated off-spin bowler played 149 ODI matches for Australia including what is regarded by many the greatest one-day innings of all-time. Maxwell came in against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup with his side reeling at 7-91.

Maxwell took control in a high-pressure situation and battled severe cramps in searing heat. His 202-run partnership with Pat Cummins, who made 12, got Australia to the 293-run target. Maxwell made 201 from just 128 balls, loaded with 21 fours and 10 sixes.

Australia went on to win the World Cup, beating favourites India in Ahmedabad. Maxwell's strike rate of 126 is the second highest in ODI cricket, behind only the West Indian heavy hitter Andre Russell.

Aside from his feats in Mumbai, Maxwell has played many incredible games across his decorated one-day career which included two ODI World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019.

He is Australia's one of the top performers in WC history, with 901 runs in 27 matches and 25 innings at an average of 47.42, with three centuries and two fifties. His runs came at a strike rate of over 160. He also took 12 wickets.

Maxwell also holds the record for the fastest World Cup century ever, smashing one against the Netherlands in just 40 balls in 2023 at Delhi.

