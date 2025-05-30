"Forever yours...": Bobby Deol shares adorable post for wife Tania on anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Bobby Deol and Tania Deol are celebrating 29 years of togetherness, and to mark the special day, the actor dropped an adorable message for his beautiful wife.

In the picture posted on his Instagram account, the two are seen embracing each other warmly. The actor captioned the post: "Hey my love, happy anniversary. Forever yours."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKSDV15C_QU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier in the day, Bobby's father and legendary actor Dharmendra also took to social media to send his blessings.

He shared two throwback pictures from Bobby and Tania's wedding and wrote, "Happy Anniversary, my darling kids. Wishing you the best of the best in life. Enjoy this very, very SPECIAL DAY."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKQ9BloIc1O/

Bobby and Tania Deol got married on May 30, 1996. Over the years, they have stayed strong and close, raising their two sons, Aryaman and Dharam, together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2. The show premiered on Amazon MX Player on February 27.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series featured Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles. Apart from this, the actor recently made his Telugu debut in Daaku Maharaj, where he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Kolli.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor