Former Miss Universe India Vartika Singh to Make Bollywood Debut with Suparn Varma’s Haq

Former Miss Universe India, supermodel, and rising actor Vartika Singh makes her Bollywood debut with Haq, Suparn Varma’s upcoming courtroom thriller that also stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Haq promises a tense story where truth is never what it seems and Singh’s character sits right at its heart.

In Haq, Vartika plays a woman who is unpredictable and emotionally exacting. Director Suparn Varma, known for The Family Man and Rana Naidu, calls her performance “controlled fire.” To prepare, Singh trained with dialect coaches and worked through improvisation-based workshops to understand her character’s silences - what Varma calls “the quiet machinery of guilt.” Hailing from Lucknow to filming in Lucknow, Vartika Singh proves to be the right addition in HAQ.

Set against the backdrop of a controversial legal battle, Haq brings Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam opposite each other in a case that collides with Singh’s character in ways neither expects.

With its sleek writing and a fine ensemble, Haq is one of 2025’s most provocative Hindi films. Backed by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq releases on November 7.