Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E Lee shot multiple times in Las Vegas

Washington [US], October 16 : Former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, Jake E Lee was shot at multiple times in Las Vegas on October 15, his representative and the Las Vegas Police Department have said as cited by 'People'.

As per the outlet, the 67-year-old musician is currently at a Las Vegas hospital in the intensive care unit, where he is fully conscious and "doing well," Lee's representative confirmed in a statement, adding that Lee "is expected to fully recover."

The Las Vegas authorities believed that the shooting was completely random and Lee was shot early in the morning around 2:45 am local time, the Las Vegas Police Department told the outlet.

Lee's representative said "he was out at that hour to take his dog on a walk. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time," the representative concluded the statement.

The police are investigating the incident and the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed that no arrests have been made.

Jake E Lee worked with Ozzy Osbourne as a Black Sabbath guitarist in the '80s and later formed his own groups, Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel.

Osbourne, an English musician and media personality rose to prominence during the 1970s as the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

Lee is best known for his career alongside Osbourne, 75 when he played with the Black Sabbath singer throughout the 1980s. Eventually, Lee and Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer formed Badlands in 1988. In 2013, he founded the Red Dragon Cartel. In 2014 and 2018, the band released two studio albums, reported 'People'.

