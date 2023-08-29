Former ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Josh Seiter passes away at 36

Washington DC [US], August 29 : Former contestant of the American reality show ‘The Bachelorette’ Josh Seiter passed away at the age of 36.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Seiter’s family shared the news of his demise in a statement that they posted to his Instagram on Monday.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the statement read. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace,” the statement continued. “We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve,” as per Variety.

Seiter appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of ‘The Bachelorette' in 2015 and was eliminated in the first week.

While Seiter’s family did not disclose his cause of death, their statement concluded with, “For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources,” reported Variety.

