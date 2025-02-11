Forty-Five years of Subhash Ghai’s iconic film ‘Karz’ to be celebrated at Red Lorry Film Festival

Mumbai, Feb 11 The Red Lorry Film Festival is set to pay tribute to iconic filmmaker Subhash Ghai through its special segment, Legacy Rewind.

This segment will honor Ghai’s remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, celebrating his influential body of work and his lasting impact on the industry. The Red Lorry Film Festival will feature two captivating segments, Legacy Rewind and Timeless Tales, showcasing the classic works of visionaries like Subhash, Mansoor Khan, Vijay Anand, Michael Mann, and Paul Verhoeven, as well as the magnetic charm of stars like Smita Patil, Julia Roberts, and Brad Pitt. These retrospectives will celebrate their timeless contributions to cinema.

The Legacy Rewind segment will honor Subhash Ghai, celebrating 45 years of his iconic film "Karz" (1980). This musical thriller, featuring unforgettable performances by Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal, and Tina Munim, redefined the genre with its memorable soundtrack and gripping storyline.

In a statement, Ghai shared, “As we celebrate forty-five remarkable years of Karz at Red Lorry Film Festival, I am filled with nostalgia and pride. This film, with its unforgettable music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Rishi Kapoor’s legendary performance, holds a cherished place in Indian cinema. I am truly excited to share this cinematic milestone with audiences. Festivals like Red Lorry Film Festival ensure that the magic of films like Karz continues to resonate across generations, and I eagerly look forward to connecting with fans and cinephiles alike at the festival.”

The ‘Legacy Rewind’ section will also spotlight Mansoor Khan who will be presenting his beloved films, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ (1988) and ’Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ (1992) at the festival, as they celebrate 37 and 33 years, respectively.

Speaking about this opportunity, Mansoor said, “It is truly a privilege to revisit the journey that has defined my career and, in many ways, to bring it back to life through the screening of ’Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ and ’Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ at Red Lorry Film Festival. Being part of this tribute is a heartfelt celebration of my family's contribution to Indian cinema, and I am extremely humbled to witness it at the film festival.”

The Red Lorry Film Festival will also honor the visionary craft of Vijay Anand with screenings of his cinematic masterpieces, ‘Johny Mera Naam’ (1970), 'Teesri Manzil' (1966) and 'Jewel Thief' (1967). These enduring classics, revered for their storytelling and style, pay homage to the filmmaker’s extraordinary legacy in shaping Bollywood’s golden era.

After a successful debut in 2024, the Red Lorry Film Festival, India’s premier international film festival curated by BookMyShow, is all set to return for its second edition.

The festival will take place from March 21st to 23rd, 2025, in Mumbai under the banner Red Lorry Film Festival: Take 2, and for the first time, it will also be held in Hyderabad as an exciting new chapter, Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor