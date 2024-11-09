Four time Grammy-nominee Ricky Kej believes music serves as a transformative force for health

Mumbai, Nov 9 Musician Ricky Kej, who has been nominated for the fourth time for Grammy Awards, has said that his album ‘Break of Dawn’ reflects his belief of music serving as a transformative force for health.

‘Break of Dawn’ has earned Ricky the nomination at the Grammy this time around, and given his stellar track-record at the biggest music event, the musician looks all set to take home the trophy for the fourth time.

Reacting to his nomination, Ricky said, “I'm absolutely honoured to have ‘Break of Dawn’ recognised by the Recording Academy of America with a nomination this year. This album is deeply personal, reflecting my belief in music as a transformative force for the health and well-being of the planet and our people, all of us. I hope it inspires all of us to experience music not just as entertainment, but as a source of comfort and healing”.

Ricky shared that he has been a lifelong environmentalist, and has always believed that the ancient Indian culture teaches us that the impurities of the environment are in direct relation to the impurities of the mind.

He shared, “So in order to solve any issue we face as a species, we first have to purify our minds. ‘Break of Dawn’ was created by me with this belief in mind, as a catalyst to create a more kind, compassionate, and environmentally conscious society through the power of music. So it is a new age album. It's based on ancient Indian ragas”.

The musician further mentioned that every song in the album is based on an ancient Indian raga. It's been crafted very, very carefully by me to promote mental health and wellness. And it's focused on India-rooted wellness music.

He said, “In fact, we even got a beautiful felicitation and a testimony from Stanford Global Health, where they congratulated us for ‘Break of Dawn’ to address the global burden of mental health conditions through India-rooted wellness music. So this was a great felicitation and great citation from Stanford Global Health USA”.

“This is also a huge testimony to the power of Indian music, especially traditional Indian music in creating a better world all over the globe. I'm very grateful for this honour of receiving my fourth Grammy nomination”, he added.

