Fourth single 'Taara Taara' from Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' released

Chennai, May 28 The makers of director Jyothi Krisna and Krish Jagarlamudi's eagerly awaited period adventure film, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', featuring actors Pawan Kalyan and Nidhi Agerwal in the lead, on Wednesday released the fourth single, a sensuous number titled 'Taara Taara' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The single was launched at a grand event that was held in Chennai.

The track, which has been set to tune by Oscar winner M M Keeravani, has lyrics in Telugu by Sri Harsha Emani. It has been sung by Lipsika Bhashyam, and Aditya Iyengar with additional vocals by Arun Kaundinya and Lokeshwar Edara. The lyrics for the Tamil version of the song has been penned by Pa Vijay while Abbas Tyrewala has penned the Hindi version.

The film, which has been in the making for over five years, is now all set to hit screens on June 12.

Talking to IANS, director Jothikrishna, in an earlier interview, had disclosed that they had shot the film in 200 days. The period film features Pawan Kalyan as the hero, Nidhi Aggarwal as the heroine and Bollywood star Bobby Deol as Aurangazeb.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," Jothikrishna disclosed.

The film, which was originally started in 2020, has been made with a lot of determination. Talking about how he turned a director for this film, Jothikrishna said, "Krish Jagarlamudi was the director of this film. He was making it but due to Covid, there were delays and after Covid, Krish sir was held up by other projects. So, that was the time I came in. The script that was written was big and it is a period film. So, to finish it, we decided to release part one. Therefore, I completely rewrote Part I and did this film."

The film's first part, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit' is scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year. The makers, who also intend to release a second part of the film, say that they have already shot 10 per cent of the second part.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. Production design is by Thota Tharani and editing is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

