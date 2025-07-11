France's Lumiere Festival to honour Michael Mann

Washington, DC [US], July 11 : Veteran Hollywood director Michael Mann will be honoured with the Lumière Award at the 2025 Lumière Festival, a French event focused on classic cinema, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lumiere Institute and festival director Thierry Fremaux said that Mann is a major artist "straight out of Hollywood mythology...whose mark on cinema is everlasting."

In a statement, the Institut Lumiere said Mann's filmmaking was "both rooted in a strong Hollywood tradition and embodies a personal and innovative cinema through his choice of subjects, his approach to directing, storytelling and aesthetics. With true independence and at times, a certain solitude, he is one of the most important filmmakers in the history of cinema," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Mann is the latest Hollywood icon to receive the Lumiere honour, following such directors as Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton, as well as actresses Jane Fonda and Isabelle Huppert, last year's honoree, as per the outlet.

Mann, who attended the Lyon festival in 2017 for a screening of Heat introduced by Guillermo del Toro, will return in person to receive the award on October 17. The 17th Lumière festival runs October 11-19.

Mann is known for the HBO Max series Tokyo Vice. He executive-produced and directed the pilot episode.

His latest feature, Ferrari, starred Adam Driver as car racing legend Enzo Ferrari. Mann is currently in pre-production on the long-awaited sequel to Heat, following the success of his novel adaptation, Head 2, which was a New York Times bestseller, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

