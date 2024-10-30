Francis Ford Coppola to receive AFI Life Achievement Award in 2025

Washington [US], October 30 : Francis Ford Coppola, the visionary director behind cinematic classics, is set to receive the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award at a ceremony on April 26, 2025, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

This honour marks the 50th instalment of the award, recognizing outstanding contributions to the film industry.

At 86 years old, Coppola will be celebrated for his remarkable impact on cinema.

The event will be broadcast on TNT, with encore presentations on Turner Classic Movies. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the American Film Institute's education and arts initiatives, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The AFI Life Achievement Award is given to individuals whose work has significantly advanced the art of film, earning acclaim from critics, scholars, and audiences alike.

"Francis Ford Coppola is a peerless artist, one who has created seminal works in the canon of American film, and has also inspired generations of filmmakers who now embody his artistry and his independent spirit," stated Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI board of trustees, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This announcement comes shortly after the release of Coppola's latest film, 'Megalopolis'.

Coppola's legacy is built on a remarkable filmography that includes iconic titles such as 'The Godfather,' 'The Godfather Part II,' and 'Apocalypse Now.'

Beyond his directorial achievements, he has also shaped the careers of many filmmakers, including his own family membersSofia, Gia, and Roman Coppola.

His extensive work spans six Academy Awards and notable films like 'Patton,' 'American Graffiti,' 'The Conversation,' and 'Bram Stoker's Dracula,' among many others.

The list of previous AFI Life Achievement Award recipients is a veritable who's who of Hollywood, featuring names like Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, and Julie Andrews.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor