French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates team 'CODA' for big win at 2022 Oscars

French President Emmanuel Macron extended heartfelt greetings to the team of 'CODA' for winning the Best Picture award at the 94th Academy Awards.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Macron posted, "The film Coda, an adaptation of The Belier family, won the Oscar for best film in Hollywood! A big congratulations to its producers, French, and to the teams who make it a success abroad. With this film, they look at disability and the experience of caregivers."

Sian Heder's Apple TV+ movie is a remake of the French film 'La Famille Belier', which was a box office hit back in 2014.

French producer Philippe Rousselet, one of the creators of the original film, was behind the remake alongside Patrick Wachsberger, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Jerome Seydoux.

Along with its Best Picture win, the film also swept Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur.

Apple TV+ made history at the Oscars 2022 as the first streaming service to win the Academy Award for best picture, bagging the film industry's top honour for Sian Heder's 'CODA'.

The heart-touching drama, which revolves around a daughter of deaf parents who pursues her passion for music, was up against several top contenders including Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Power of the Dog'.

The film follows 17-year-old Ruby, who is the sole hearing member of a deaf family - a CODA, child of deaf adults. When she joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles and finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez are a part of the film's cast.

( With inputs from ANI )

