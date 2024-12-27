Fresh Faces of 2024: Actors Who Made Impressive Debuts in Bollywood Films and Web Series

The year 2024 has been a spectacular one for Bollywood, bringing fresh talent to the forefront with compelling performances in films and web series. These debutants have not only proved their mettle but have also left a lasting impression on the audience. Here's a look at six breakout stars who redefined the notion of newcomers with their powerful debuts.

Lisa Mishra in Call Me Bae

Singer turned actor Lisa Mishra made waves with her OTT debut in Call Me Bae, showcasing a nuanced portrayal of a modern, independent woman navigating the complexities of life and relationships. Known for her melodious voice, Lisa ventured into acting with a story that resonated with today’s youth. Her effortless transition from music to acting was lauded by critics, who praised her ability to balance humor and emotional depth. Lisa’s natural screen presence and relatability made her a star to watch in the OTT space, paving the way for her burgeoning career in entertainment.

Lakshya Lalwani in Kill

Lakshya, the fresh-faced actor who debuted with Kill, delivered one of the year’s most talked-about performances in this gritty action thriller. His role as the relentless protagonist in this Karan Johar-backed project showcased his physical prowess and emotional range. Known for intense fight sequences and raw vulnerability, Lakshya’s performance broke stereotypes associated with debutants. Critics hailed him as Bollywood’s next big action star, and fans couldn’t stop raving about his gripping performance. Lakshya’s entry into Bollywood has undoubtedly been a knockout.

Nitanshi Goel in Laapataa Ladies

In Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi Goel gave an unforgettable performance as a young bride lost in a rural, patriarchal setup. Directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan, the film provided the perfect platform for Nitanshi to showcase her acting prowess. She delivered a heartfelt performance, blending innocence with resilience. Her ability to connect with the audience in this socially relevant yet humorous tale earned her widespread acclaim. Nitanshi’s grounded portrayal made her a standout in a film filled with compelling narratives.

Rishabh Shawney in Fighter

While most debutants aim for heroic roles, Rishabh Shawney dared to step into the shoes of an antagonist in the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. As a formidable villain, Rishabh delivered a chilling performance that left audiences in awe. His intense screen presence and ability to hold his own against industry heavyweights showcased his versatility. Critics praised Rishabh for breathing life into a character that was as layered as it was menacing. With this bold choice, Rishabh has set a benchmark for debutants who aspire to take unconventional paths.

Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan

Gujarati cinema star Janki Bodiwala made her Bollywood debut in Shaitaan, a raw and intense crime thriller that demanded a compelling performance. She played a pivotal role, navigating a gritty narrative with ease. Janki’s ability to embody her character’s vulnerability and determination earned her accolades. Her powerful portrayal in Shaitaan marked her as a force to reckon with, proving that regional stars can make an impactful leap into Bollywood. Fans and critics alike are eager to see what she does next.

Junaid Khan in Maharaj

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, stepped into the limelight with Maharaj, an ambitious period drama where he played a journalist unraveling corruption in pre-independence India. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film presented Junaid with a role that demanded depth, maturity, and an understanding of historical nuances. His earnest performance and natural charisma silenced skeptics and established him as a talent to watch. Junaid’s dedication to the craft, evident in his meticulous preparation, earned him widespread praise, and he has already started carving his niche in the industry.