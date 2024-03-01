Friday OTT releases (March 1, 2024): Movies and Shows That Deserve Your Attention This Month

MaamlaLegalHai

MaamlaLegalHai is a comedy legal drama set in the district court of Patparganj, New Delhi. The upcoming drama revolves around a group of legal staff, led by VD Tyagi, who doesn’t shy away from taking up challenging cases. Created by Sameer Saxena, the upcoming series features Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, and Naila Grewal, among others.

SunflowerSeason 2

The first part of the series was a quirky murder mystery based in a housing society called Sunflower. However, its simpleton resident Sonu dives headlong into the murder and becomes the chief suspect. In the next season, following another killing in Sunflower Society, Sonu is the lead suspect. He hopes to uncover the true criminal from the shady new tenants.

MaharaniSeason3

A homemaker from Bihar takes the position of her husband, who happens to be the Chief Minister. She learns the nits and grits of the power game. CM Rani Bharti is now accused of misgovernance and a ‘jungle raj’ in the state. With the crumbling political scenario and constant opposition, will she succeed in this game of power.

MerryChristmas

Two strangers meet on a fateful Christmas Eve. A night of delirious romance turns into a nightmare. Revealing anything more would be a crime.

AeWatanMereWatan

A young girl who became important to the freedom fight of Indian independence. The film is inspired by true events, and Emraan plays Ram Manohar Lohia.

Fighter

Top IAF aviators come together in the face of imminent danger to form Air Dragons. FIGHTER unfolds their camaraderie, brotherhood, and battles, internal and external.

Operation Valentine

Starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, Operation Valentine is an action flick that revolves around Air Force pilots who face one of their biggest challenges during fierce aerial attacks ever witnessed by India. The movie will be released in Hindi and Telugu.