'Friday the 13th' house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Washington [US], June 14 : Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida have revealed their second maze for the 2025 Halloween Horror Nights event, 'Jason Universe,' a tribute to the iconic horror villain Jason Voorhees from the 'Friday the 13th' franchise.

The experience will transport guests back to Camp Crystal Lake, where they will face "a vengeance tour" of horrors, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Guests will navigate through Jason's ramshackle cabin, a decaying main lodge, and an eerie forest, encountering "killer moments" from the masked murderer's bloody on-screen career.

The house will bring guests face-to-face with the machete-wielding slasher, providing an immersive horror experience.

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 will kick off on August 29 at Universal Orlando Resort and on September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The event will also coincide with Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, featuring houses based on various horror themes.

Fans can also explore Dark Universe, a classic monsters-themed land at Universal Epic Universe.

'Friday the 13th' is a classic horror franchise that has terrified audiences for decades.

The series centres around Jason Voorhees, a masked killer who stalks and murders his victims with a machete.

Since the first film's release in 1980, the franchise has spawned numerous sequels, remakes, and spin-offs.

Jason's iconic hockey mask has become a symbol of horror, influencing popular culture.

The franchise's blend of suspense, gore, and iconic villainy has cemented its place in horror movie history.

Jason remains one of the most recognisable horror villains, alongside Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers.

