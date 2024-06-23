Friends Forever: Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Helen pose together in latest pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Veteran actor Asha Parekh shared a photo with her friends forever Waheeda Rehman and Helen from their vacation diaries in Srinagar.

On Saturday, Asha Parekh took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a new glimpse of her Srinagar vacation.

The image captures Bollywood divas Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen posing together in a houseboat at Srinagar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8h0zGuS-iy/

"Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar. #FriendsForEver #FriendsLikeFamily #Holiday #FunTime #BeautifulKashmir #Nostalgia #MakingMemories," she captioned the post.

As soon as the picture was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wow 3 Amazing Super Queens Legends never Dies..They Shine Forever."

Another user commented, "Vintage queens."

Few days ago, 'Kati Patang' dropped a picture from her lunch date with Waheeda Rehman, and Helen.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8cB03QML_X/

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "With my dear friends #Helenji & #Waheedaji in Srinagar."

Asha Parekh is a renowned film actress, director, producer, and accomplished Indian classical dancer. Starting her career as a child actor she made her debut as a lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho and has gone on to act in over 95 movies. She has acted in celebrated films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, Aan Milo Sajna, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

Waheeda Rehman made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Rojulu Marayi' in 1955'.However, she gained popularity with Guru Dutt's films including 'Pyaasa', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand', and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam'.

She is also known for her outstanding performances in cult hits such as 'Guide', 'Neel Kamal', 'Ram Aur Shyam', 'Reshma Aur Shera', among others.

In 2023, she was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her stellar contribution to Indian cinema.

