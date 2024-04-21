‘Friends’ star Tom Selleck almost shaved off his iconic moustache for ‘Blue Bloods’

Los Angeles, April 21 Remember ladies going gaga over Tom Selleck’s signature moustache in ‘Friends’? Well, one day, the 79-year-old actor decided to bid farewell to his signature facial hair for his role in the show ‘Blue Bloods’.

The actor revealed that he initially chose to shave off his moustache to embody the character of police commissioner Frank Reagan on the show, which is currently airing its final season, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Talking about the role, Tom told ‘People’: “At the time, they had him as the New York City police chief. That’s not the boss in New York, the way it’s structured. And I said, ‘Well, I don't think they can have moustaches, so I'll shave off my moustache’. And (executive producer) Leonard (Goldberg) said, ‘Let me check with CBS’. And they said no."

Selleck said that he was often asked to get rid of his moustache throughout the early days of his career.

“I just got used to it and used to have to shave it off for those early jobs,” he said.

“And then it was kind of okay”.

While much of Selleck’s work -- including his hit show Magnum, P.I, which earned him an Emmy, and the 1987 film ‘Three Men and a Baby’, featured his now-iconic facial hair stylings, he did shave it off for the 1997 film ‘In & Out’, in which he played reporter Peter Malloy, opposite Kevin Kline.

As per ‘People’, Selleck recalled that the film’s director, Frank Oz, had his own plans for his character’s look.

“It is really the story of an accidental career,” he said of his acting beginnings, which kicked off with early appearances in commercials and on ‘The Dating Show’.

