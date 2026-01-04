From Acclaimed Performances to Mountain Peace: Sayani Gupta’s New Year Is Pure Travel FOMO

Actor Sayani Gupta signed off from 2025 on a high note, earning widespread praise for her powerful performances as Kusum in Delhi Crime and Damini Rizvi Roy in Four More Shots Please! Season 4. After a year filled with acclaim and impactful storytelling, the actor chose to welcome New Year 2026 away from the noise, retreating to the misty mountains, no doubt sparking serious vacation envy amongst her fans and followers.

Sharing picturesque glimpses from her quiet getaway, Sayani paired the visuals with a heartfelt note about stepping into 2026 with an open heart, embracing love, peace, joy and silence. She penned, "Going from 2025 to 2026 with an open heart. To love, peace, joy and finding silence. Tucked away at home, seeing sunsets, finding trees, seeing signs.. with my little one. Have a glorious year guys! With hope and kindness in heart. ♥️"

From glowing sunsets and tree-lined walks to cosy, tucked-away moments at home, Sayani's mountain escape felt deeply personal, instantly reminding everyone scrolling through her feed just how overdue a soulful break can be. Between the calm of the hills and the glow of professional success, Sayani’s New Year getaway has given us major travel FOMO and an irresistible urge to plan our next vacation already. If her mountain retreat is anything to go by, 2026 is shaping up to be a year led by balance, where creative highs meet moments of stillness, and wanderlust takes centre stage once again.