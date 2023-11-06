From Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit to Karan Johar, check out who all attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : The Diwali celebrations have begun in B-Town. Last night in Mumbai, many celebrities attended Manish Malhotra's massive event.

Many big names were present at the star-studded party, including Rekha, Nita Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput, Sharvari Wagh, Tamanna Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Pooja Hegde, Bhumi Pednekar, Raveena Tandon, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, and Sara Ali Khan among others

They all looked gorgeous and stunning.

Rekha looked stunning in a silk brocade saree with an embroidered border. She accessorised with a full-sleeved silk blouse, layered gold necklace, jhumkis, bracelets, bangles, a mang tika, and platform heels. A centre-parted braided hairstyle, bold red lips, winged eyeliner, blush on the cheeks, and mascara on the lashes completed the look.

Kiara wore a stunning multi-colour lehenga. She completed the look with heavy jewellery and kept her hair open. Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented his wife's style by wearing a black floral sherwani.

Vijay Varma looked dapper in a silky white kurta pyjama, while Tamannaah Bhatia radiated charm in a sequined pastel-hued saree. She opted for natural makeup.

Nita Ambani attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration with Radhika Merchant. She looked stunning in an indigo blue saree with rhinestone embellishments and ruffled borders, while Radhika looked stunning in an ivory heavily embroidered lehenga choli ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor set the mood for Diwali by wearing a golden saree.

Karan Johar was also among the attendees.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived at the party in stunning traditional attire. While Aditya looked dapper in a short black bandhgala kurta, Pathani pants, statement jewellery, a black embellished ear stud, trimmed beard and side-parted sleek haircut, Ananya matched him in a lemon-green lehenga set with silver floral embroidery. She accessorised the look with a choker necklace, matching earrings, kadhas, high heels, centre-parted open locks, and minimum glam touches.

Ayushmann Khurrana attended the party with his wife.

Kriti Sanon wore a blue sheer saree with glittering sequins and beaded decorations to the Diwali celebration.

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning as she arrived to attend the party with her husband.

Shahid Kapoor attended the Diwali party with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Farah Khan and Nora Fatehi attended the Diwali bash in a glamorous avatar.

Aishwarya Rai donned a crimson and pink-colored kurta and palazzo combo for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Sara Ali Khan wore a pink and silver lehenga with a plunging neckline shirt. She avoided wearing excessive jewellery and wore her hair in a beautiful bun.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was also present at the celebration wearing a white kurta-pajama set.

Gauri Khan also looked beautiful in a sari at the Diwali party.

The complete cast of the upcoming teen musical comedy flick The Archies was also spotted posing for paparazzi outside Manish's house.

Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Aditi Saigal were all seen wearing color-coordinated traditional garb. The women looked lovely in their crimson lehengas and golden blouses. Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina, the show's four male actors, also dressed in desi costumes for the event.

