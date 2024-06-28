From Ajay Devgn to Abhishek Bachchan, celebs congratulate Team India for T20 World Cup semi-finals win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : There is a celebratory mood all around after India won the semi-final match against England in the T20 World Cup 2024. Several Bollywood celebs congratulated Team India for their phenomenal victory and shared best wishes as they entered the final.

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote on X, "It's time to show that our Comeback > Setback. Only a step away from creating history! Well played boys! Time to bring home the (cup emoji)."

It's time to show that our Comeback > Setback 🇮🇳 Only a step away from creating history! Well played boys! Time to bring home the 🏆#IndvsEng2024 #T20IWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4JCfB5AX7N — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 27, 2024

"Well played India! Whatta clinical and dominating self assured performance by this bunch, esp Rohit, SKY, Kuldeep, Axar, Bumrah. Well deserved finalists! You got this guys!," mentioned Ayushmann Khurrana

Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated Team India, saying, "Just one more step away from glory! Come on Team India!! All the best for the #T20WorldCup finals!"

Just one more step away from glory! Come on Team India!! All the best for the #T20WorldCup finals! 💪🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nfUlW7DXRL— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) June 27, 2024

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of the Men in Blue on his Instagram story. The picture reads, "Into The Final."

Vikrant Massey also shared the same picture on his Instagram story after the victory.

He also posted a picture of cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav in his Instagram story with the caption, "SKY is the limit." In another Instagram story, he shared the picture of captain Rohit Sharma and the text on the picture reads, "Boss"

Talking about the match, Jos Buttler-led England won the toss and decided to bowl against Rohit Sharma's India.

Rohit Sharma (57 runs from 39 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 runs from 36 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) helped India power to 171/7. Hardik Pandya (23 runs from 13 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17* runs from 9 balls, 2 fours) also played a supporting role in the first inning.

Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave away 37 runs in his three-over spell.

During the run chase, England failed to understand the nature of the surface and eventually could only reach a total of 103 in 16.4 overs. Harry Brook (25 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours) and Jos Buttler (23 runs from 15 balls, 4 fours) were the only standout batters for the Three Lions.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack with both of them picking up three wickets in their respective spells and helping India clinch a 68-run win. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets while defending the 172-run target.

The final of the T20 World Cup is now perfectly set as the clash between the unbeaten sides, India and South Africa, is set to take place in Barbados on Saturday.

